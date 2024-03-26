Team Moody spreads awareness on sexual assault prevention

Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) is April, and Airmen from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, are participating in the observance with various activities throughout the month. SAAPM is a initiative dedicated to educating Airmen on the various resources available to help survivors of sexual acts of violence. (U.S. Air Force graphic)
