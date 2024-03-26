Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) is April, and Airmen from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, are participating in the observance with various activities throughout the month. SAAPM is a initiative dedicated to educating Airmen on the various resources available to help survivors of sexual acts of violence. (U.S. Air Force graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 17:15 Photo ID: 8316530 VIRIN: 240401-F-IQ223-8355 Resolution: 720x405 Size: 95.61 KB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody spreads awareness on sexual assault prevention, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.