Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Moody spreads awareness on sexual assault prevention

    Team Moody spreads awareness on sexual assault prevention

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) is April, and Airmen from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, are participating in the observance with various activities throughout the month. SAAPM is a initiative dedicated to educating Airmen on the various resources available to help survivors of sexual acts of violence. (U.S. Air Force graphic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 17:15
    Photo ID: 8316530
    VIRIN: 240401-F-IQ223-8355
    Resolution: 720x405
    Size: 95.61 KB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Moody spreads awareness on sexual assault prevention, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Moody spreads awareness on sexual assault prevention

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    SAPR
    23rd Wing
    SAAPM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT