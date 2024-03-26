USS Mobile (LCS 26) refuels in Subic Bay, Philippines

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (March 25, 2024) – Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (electrical) Johnny Lara, right, from San Diego, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (electrical) 1st Class Rogelio Garcia, from Garcia, California, seal a fuel line during refueling operations aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) in Subic Bay, Philippines, March 25. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

