Chiefs from the Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme Chiefs Mess pose for a group photo in celebration of the 131st birthday of the rank of Chief Petty Officer (CPO). The United States Navy established the rank of CPO on April 1, 1893, when the rank “Petty Officer First Class” was shifted to “Chief Petty Officer.” Naval Construction Group One operates from its homeport and serves as the Immediate Superior in Command (ISIC) for its assigned forces. NCG1 leads and manages the overall capability and readiness of Naval Construction Regiments (NCR’s), Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCB’s), Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and Underwater Construction Team (UCT). NCG1 is responsible for manning, training, equipping and deploying combat-ready Naval Construction Force (NCF) units in support of combatant commanders (CCDRs) and Navy component commander (NCC). NCG1 also provides program management and oversight in support of subordinate units and supports the Navy Expeditionary Combat Enterprise Force Development (Fd) efforts. NCG1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and Nation needs to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required, and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 16:24 Photo ID: 8316477 VIRIN: 240401-N-NC040-1007 Resolution: 8256x2000 Size: 3.88 MB Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Base Ventura County Chiefs Mess pose for birthday photo, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.