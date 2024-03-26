Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts Sea and Anchor operations in Philippines [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts Sea and Anchor operations in Philippines

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Martinez 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SUBIC BAY, Philippines (March 25, 2024) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Christian Roxas prepares a mooring line for use aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) during a Sea and Anchor detail as the ship arrives in Subic Bay, Philippines, March 25. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 16:05
    Photo ID: 8316461
    VIRIN: 240325-N-KY377-1307
    Resolution: 2581x4000
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts Sea and Anchor operations in Philippines [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts Sea and Anchor operations in Philippines
    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts Sea and Anchor operations in Philippines
    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts Sea and Anchor operations in Philippines
    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts Sea and Anchor operations in Philippines
    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts Sea and Anchor operations in Philippines
    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts Sea and Anchor operations in Philippines
    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts Sea and Anchor operations in Philippines
    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts Sea and Anchor operations in Philippines
    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts Sea and Anchor operations in Philippines
    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts Sea and Anchor operations in Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sea and Anchor
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    Philippines
    USS Mobile
    DESRON 7
    LCS 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT