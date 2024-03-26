Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command

In a Change of Command Ceremony, held aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, March 29, 2024, Lt. Col. Christopher Kearney relinquished command as the Second Recruit Training Battalion Commanding Officer to Lt. Col. Adam Yang. Kearney has served as the battalion commanding officer since March of 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

