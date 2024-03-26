Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command [Image 39 of 49]

    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    In a Change of Command Ceremony, held aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, March 29, 2024, Lt. Col. Christopher Kearney relinquished command as the Second Recruit Training Battalion Commanding Officer to Lt. Col. Adam Yang. Kearney has served as the battalion commanding officer since March of 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 14:31
    Photo ID: 8316253
    VIRIN: 240329-M-WD009-1328
    Resolution: 6462x4310
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command [Image 49 of 49], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command
    Second Recruit Training Battalion Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COC; Guidon; CO; BNCO; RTBN; RTR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT