Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie Company Crucible [Image 11 of 11]

    Charlie Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 28, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Matthew McDonnell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 14:39
    Photo ID: 8316244
    VIRIN: 240328-M-RG120-1324
    Resolution: 2427x2743
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Crucible [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie Company Crucible
    Charlie Company Crucible
    Charlie Company Crucible
    Charlie Company Crucible
    Charlie Company Crucible
    Charlie Company Crucible
    Charlie Company Crucible
    Charlie Company Crucible
    Charlie Company Crucible
    Charlie Company Crucible
    Charlie Company Crucible

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp
    Rifle
    Crucible
    Low Crawl
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT