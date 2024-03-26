Charlie Company Crucible

Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 28, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Matthew McDonnell)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 14:39
|Photo ID:
|8316244
|VIRIN:
|240328-M-RG120-1324
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
