Charlie Company Crucible

Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 28, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Matthew McDonnell)

