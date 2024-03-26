Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child

    JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    This graphic was created in recognition of Month of the Military Child. Month of the Military Child was started in 1986 and celebrates the sacrifices military children face while supporting their parents who serve. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    Missouri
    Missouri National Guard
    National Guard
    Month of the Military Child
    MONG

