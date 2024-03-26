SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 18, 2024) – Sonar Technician 2nd Class Bruce Lee, left, from Temecula, California, and Mineman 3rd Class Jose Tovar, from Douglas, Georgia, chock-and-chain an M-60R Seahawk helicopter on to the flight deck of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) during touch-and-go drills while underway in the South China Sea, March 18. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)
This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts touch-and-go flight operations at sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
