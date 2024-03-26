SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 18, 2024) – Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Aileen Dojaquez performs operations checks on an MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter from embarked Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 49 on the flight deck of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) while underway in the South China Sea, March 18. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 12:59 Photo ID: 8315991 VIRIN: 240318-N-KY377-2022 Resolution: 4000x2461 Size: 3.39 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts touch-and-go flight operations at sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.