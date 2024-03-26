USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts touch-and-go flight operations at sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 18, 2024) – Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Aileen Dojaquez performs operations checks on an MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter from embarked Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 49 on the flight deck of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) while underway in the South China Sea, March 18. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 12:59
|Photo ID:
|8315991
|VIRIN:
|240318-N-KY377-2022
|Resolution:
|4000x2461
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
