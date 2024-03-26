231127-N-JC256-1037 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 27, 2023) A Machinist's Mate takes a liquid oxygen sample aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 27. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 12:38 Photo ID: 8315951 VIRIN: 231127-N-JC256-1037 Resolution: 3453x5179 Size: 925.22 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Janae Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.