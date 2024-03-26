231127-N-HE057-1150 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 27, 2023) An Aviation Machinist's Mate inspects an F/A-18E Super Hornet engine for repairs aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 27. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 12:38 Photo ID: 8315950 VIRIN: 231127-N-HE057-1150 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 748.42 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.