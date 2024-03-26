Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Arabian Gulf [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    231127-N-HE057-1150 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 27, 2023) An Aviation Machinist's Mate inspects an F/A-18E Super Hornet engine for repairs aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 27. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 12:38
    Photo ID: 8315950
    VIRIN: 231127-N-HE057-1150
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 748.42 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

