F/A-18F Super Hornet performs next to an F4U-4 Corsair during the Tampa Bay AirFest practice show at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2024. Tampa Bay AirFest features a variety of aerial performances and static aircraft displays aimed at inspiring the next generation of military aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 11:08
|Photo ID:
|8315819
|VIRIN:
|240330-F-WT071-1003
|Resolution:
|2931x1689
|Size:
|424.42 KB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
