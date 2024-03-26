Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 3 of 7]

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    F/A-18F Super Hornet performs next to an F4U-4 Corsair during the Tampa Bay AirFest practice show at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2024. Tampa Bay AirFest features a variety of aerial performances and static aircraft displays aimed at inspiring the next generation of military aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 11:08
    Photo ID: 8315819
    VIRIN: 240330-F-WT071-1003
    Resolution: 2931x1689
    Size: 424.42 KB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    C-5
    Airshow
    F/A-18F
    C-130J

