    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 2 of 7]

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, performs a flyover during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 30, 2024. The B-1 is a multi-mission bomber capable of delivering massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 11:08
    Photo ID: 8315818
    VIRIN: 240330-F-WT071-1002
    Resolution: 3091x2161
    Size: 524.99 KB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    Bomber
    B-1B
    AMC
    AFGSC
    6ARW

