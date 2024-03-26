A B-1B Lancer from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, performs a flyover during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 30, 2024. The B-1 is a multi-mission bomber capable of delivering massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 11:08
|Photo ID:
|8315817
|VIRIN:
|240330-F-WT071-1001
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|759.07 KB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
