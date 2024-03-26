A B-1B Lancer from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, performs a flyover during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 30, 2024. The B-1 is a multi-mission bomber capable of delivering massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 11:08 Photo ID: 8315817 VIRIN: 240330-F-WT071-1001 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 759.07 KB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.