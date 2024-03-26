Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Spectators watch an aerial performance during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 30, 2024. Tampa Bay AirFest was a free event for the public and featured a variety of military and civilian flight performances aimed at inspiring the next generation of military aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 11:00
    Photo ID: 8315808
    VIRIN: 240330-F-CC148-3004
    Resolution: 6099x3431
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa Bay AirFest
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT