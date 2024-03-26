Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Quarter & FY23 Awardees

    1st Quarter &amp; FY23 Awardees

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Colonel Gregory Pace, base commanding officer, and 1st Sgt Christian Basantes, base first sergeant, congratulated the employee and supervisor awardees for the Year (FY23) and 1st Quarter (FY 24) aboard MCLB on March 21, 2024. Others were presented during the ceremony for appreciation and 10-20 years of service.
    *Pictured awardees: Feliece Millier, Brian Wellinger, Steven Goss, Francisco Martinez, Hector De La Torre, Jr., Manuel Franco, Gregory Kunkel, Erica Wilson, Robert Manz, Bree Quixchan, and Robert Johnson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 10:55
    Photo ID: 8315806
    VIRIN: 240321-M-XD809-9551
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 13.65 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Quarter & FY23 Awardees, by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #usmc #mclbbarstow #Congratulations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT