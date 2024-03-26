1st Quarter & FY23 Awardees

Colonel Gregory Pace, base commanding officer, and 1st Sgt Christian Basantes, base first sergeant, congratulated the employee and supervisor awardees for the Year (FY23) and 1st Quarter (FY 24) aboard MCLB on March 21, 2024. Others were presented during the ceremony for appreciation and 10-20 years of service.

*Pictured awardees: Feliece Millier, Brian Wellinger, Steven Goss, Francisco Martinez, Hector De La Torre, Jr., Manuel Franco, Gregory Kunkel, Erica Wilson, Robert Manz, Bree Quixchan, and Robert Johnson.

