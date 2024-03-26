Tampa Bay AirFest 2024

Spectators watch an aerial performance during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 30, 2024. Tampa Bay AirFest was a free event for the public and featured a variety of military and civilian flight performances aimed at inspiring the next generation of military aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 11:00
|Photo ID:
|8315804
|VIRIN:
|240330-F-CC148-3001
|Resolution:
|5537x3115
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
