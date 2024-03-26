Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team MacDill provides security for 175,000 AirFest guests

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force security personnel, assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, pose for a photo during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 30, 2024. Over 500 Airmen ensured the safety of 175,000 spectators during the two-day air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

