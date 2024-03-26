U.S. Air Force security personnel, assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, pose for a photo during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 30, 2024. Over 500 Airmen ensured the safety of 175,000 spectators during the two-day air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 10:26 Photo ID: 8315801 VIRIN: 240330-F-CC148-1002 Resolution: 6156x3463 Size: 10.63 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team MacDill provides security for 175,000 AirFest guests, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.