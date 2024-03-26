Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd CAB Combat Life Saver Validation [Image 23 of 25]

    82nd CAB Combat Life Saver Validation

    KUWAIT

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Capt. Erik Solares 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct a Combat Life Saver validation on March 21st, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. These Paratroopers learned basic medical care under fire to better prepare for emergencies. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Erik Solares)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 04:12
    Photo ID: 8315633
    VIRIN: 240321-A-HI790-6444
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 23.68 MB
    Location: KW
    This work, 82nd CAB Combat Life Saver Validation [Image 25 of 25], by CPT Erik Solares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Combat Life Saver
    Medical Training
    Readiness

