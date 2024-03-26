82nd CAB Combat Life Saver Validation

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct a Combat Life Saver validation on March 21st, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. These Paratroopers learned basic medical care under fire to better prepare for emergencies. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Erik Solares)

