Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct a Combat Life Saver validation on March 21st, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. These Paratroopers learned basic medical care under fire to better prepare for emergencies. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Erik Solares)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 04:12
|Photo ID:
|8315614
|VIRIN:
|240321-A-HI790-5163
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|24.06 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd CAB Combat Life Saver Validation [Image 25 of 25], by CPT Erik Solares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
