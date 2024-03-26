U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Robertson, a native of Florida, left, and Pfc. Brayden Ritenour, a native of Georgia, both intelligence surveillance reconnaissance systems engineers with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, Marine Aircraft Group 12, participate in a beach cleanup at Yuu Beach, Iwakuni, Japan, March 19, 2024. Service members participated in a beach cleanup coordinated by the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Single Marine Program and Marine Corps Community Services Iwakuni as a way to give back and build stronger relationships with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 02:38 Photo ID: 8315479 VIRIN: 240319-M-DL962-2466 Resolution: 6853x4571 Size: 3.31 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.