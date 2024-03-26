Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup [Image 9 of 12]

    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ramon Irizarry, an aviation maintenance data specialist with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, Marine Aircraft Group 12, and a native of New York, loads trash onto a bus after participating in a beach cleanup at Yuu Beach, Iwakuni, Japan, March 19, 2024. Service members participated in a beach cleanup coordinated by the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Single Marine Program and Marine Corps Community Services Iwakuni as a way to give back and build stronger relationships with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 02:38
    Photo ID: 8315477
    VIRIN: 240319-M-DL962-6414
    Resolution: 5634x3758
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Service
    MCAS Iwakuni
    MCCS
    Beach Cleanup
    SMP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT