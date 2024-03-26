Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup [Image 6 of 12]

    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, JAPAN

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph Bailey, a mobile facility technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, Marine Aircraft Group 12, and a native of Virginia, picks up trash during a beach cleanup at Yuu Beach, Iwakuni, Japan, March 19, 2024. Service members participated in a beach cleanup coordinated by the Marine Corps Aircraft Station Iwakuni Single Marine Program and Marine Corps Community Services Iwakuni as a way to give back and build stronger relationships with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 02:38
    Photo ID: 8315474
    VIRIN: 240319-M-DL962-6004
    Resolution: 5064x3378
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup
    Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Service
    MCAS Iwakuni
    MCCS
    Beach Cleanup
    SMP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT