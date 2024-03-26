Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni participate in a beach cleanup

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Pablo Almaraz, an aircraft ordnance technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Texas, picks up trash during a beach cleanup at Yuu Beach, Iwakuni, Japan, March 19, 2024. Service members participated in a beach cleanup coordinated by the MCAS Iwakuni Single Marine Program and Marine Corps Community Services Iwakuni as a way to give back and build stronger relationships with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)
