240331-N-VW723-1341 SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2024) Vice Adm. Daniel “Undra” Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF), greets Hospital Corpman 2nd class Kamala Reid-Allen, assigned to USS Tripoli (LHA 7) before she sings the National Anthem at the San Diego Padres against the San Francisco Giants game, at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif., Mar. 31, 2024. As the type commander for naval aviation, CNAF's mission is to “Man, Train and Equip deployable, combat-ready Naval Aviation forces that win in combat.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2024 Date Posted: 03.31.2024 22:29 Photo ID: 8315177 VIRIN: 240331-N-VW723-1341 Resolution: 4546x3247 Size: 3.26 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.