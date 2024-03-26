Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game [Image 2 of 13]

    Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class keenan daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    240331-N-VW723-1072 SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2024) Vice Adm. Daniel “Undra” Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF), prepares to throw the ceremonial first pitch for the San Diego Padres playing against the San Francisco Giants, at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif., Mar. 31, 2024. As the type commander for naval aviation, CNAF's mission is to “Man, Train and Equip deployable, combat-ready Naval Aviation forces that win in combat.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 22:29
    Photo ID: 8315170
    VIRIN: 240331-N-VW723-1072
    Resolution: 3322x2373
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game
    Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game
    Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game
    Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game
    Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game
    Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game
    Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game
    Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game
    Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game
    Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game
    Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game
    Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game
    Vadm. Cheever Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESPN
    San Diego
    San Diego Padres
    COMNAVAIRPAC
    Vice Adm. Cheever

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT