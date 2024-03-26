Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard conducts a counter unmanned aerial surveillance exercise in the Philippine Sea [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Howard conducts a counter unmanned aerial surveillance exercise in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240331-N-CV021-1023 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 31, 2024) USS Howard (DDG 83) conducts a counter unmanned aerial surveillance exercise in the Philippine Sea, March 31. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 19:39
    VIRIN: 240331-N-CV021-1023
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Howard conducts a counter unmanned aerial surveillance exercise in the Philippine Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 15
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

