240331-N-CV021-1015 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 31, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Alexander Robinson, from Litchfield Park, Arizona, stands watch on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a counter unmanned aerial surveillance exercise in the Philippine Sea, March 31. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2024 Date Posted: 03.31.2024 19:39 Photo ID: 8315132 VIRIN: 240331-N-CV021-1015 Resolution: 5322x3371 Size: 1.69 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a counter unmanned aerial surveillance exercise in the Philippine Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.