USS Howard conducts a counter unmanned aerial surveillance exercise in the Philippine Sea

240331-N-CV021-1071 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 31, 2024) USS Howard (DDG 83) conducts a counter unmanned aerial surveillance exercise in the Philippine Sea, March 31. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

