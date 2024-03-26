Dynamic Victory 23-2

Officer cadets from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst conduct an assault during Dynamic Victory 24-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany, March 27, 2024.



Dynamic Victory is the final exercise that officer cadets undergo at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. JMRC provides facilities, a training environment, and an opposing force to ensure the cadets are fit to commission and lead soldiers in the British Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Leonard Beckett)

