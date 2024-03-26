Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Victory 23-2

    Dynamic Victory 23-2

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Spc. Leonard Beckett 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Officer cadets from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst conduct an assault during Dynamic Victory 24-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany, March 27, 2024.

    Dynamic Victory is the final exercise that officer cadets undergo at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. JMRC provides facilities, a training environment, and an opposing force to ensure the cadets are fit to commission and lead soldiers in the British Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Leonard Beckett)

