Alpha Co. Conducts PT Competition Underway

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joel Bennick, a combat engineer assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs a deadlift during a company physical training competition aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean March 26, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

