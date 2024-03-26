Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Co. Conducts PT Competition Underway [Image 3 of 4]

    Alpha Co. Conducts PT Competition Underway

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Bryan Graves, an Amphibious Combat Vehicle gunner assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs a snatch while his teammate rests during a company physical training competition aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean March 26, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 16:19
    Photo ID: 8315126
    VIRIN: 240326-M-HY848-1018
    Resolution: 7031x3955
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Co. Conducts PT Competition Underway [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alpha Co. Conducts PT Competition Underway
    Alpha Co. Conducts PT Competition Underway
    Alpha Co. Conducts PT Competition Underway
    Alpha Co. Conducts PT Competition Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Harpers Ferry
    PT
    BLT 1/5
    usmcnews
    Staying Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT