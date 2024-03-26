Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command begins salvage operations of Key Bridge Incident [Image 4 of 5]

    Unified Command begins salvage operations of Key Bridge Incident

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Responders with the Unified Command shift containment boom near the M/V Dali in the Patapsco River, in Baltimore, Maryland, March 30, 2024. The Key Bridge Response Unified Command priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and first responders, accountability of missing persons, safely restoring transportation infrastructure and commerce, protecting the environment, and supporting the investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 14:49
    VIRIN: 240330-G-LB555-1329
    This work, Unified Command begins salvage operations of Key Bridge Incident [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

