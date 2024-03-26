Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command begins salvage operations of Key Bridge Incident [Image 2 of 5]

    Unified Command begins salvage operations of Key Bridge Incident

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A crewmember with the Unified Command prepares a barge for salvage operation of the north side of the collapsed in the Patapsco River, in Baltimore, Maryland, March 30, 2024. Salvage teams use exothermic cutting torch to systematically separate sections of the steel bridge, which will be taken to a disposal site. (U.S. Coast Guard phot0 by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 14:49
    Photo ID: 8315120
    VIRIN: 240330-G-LB555-1200
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 858.76 KB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    This work, Unified Command begins salvage operations of Key Bridge Incident [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

