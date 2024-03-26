A crewmember with the Unified Command prepares a barge for salvage operation of the north side of the collapsed in the Patapsco River, in Baltimore, Maryland, March 30, 2024. Salvage teams use exothermic cutting torch to systematically separate sections of the steel bridge, which will be taken to a disposal site. (U.S. Coast Guard phot0 by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2024 14:49
|Photo ID:
|8315120
|VIRIN:
|240330-G-LB555-1200
|Resolution:
|4000x2667
|Size:
|858.76 KB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unified Command begins salvage operations of Key Bridge Incident, by PO2 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS
