A crewmember with the Unified Command prepares a barge for salvage operation of the north side of the collapsed in the Patapsco River, in Baltimore, Maryland, March 30, 2024. Salvage teams use exothermic cutting torch to systematically separate sections of the steel bridge, which will be taken to a disposal site. (U.S. Coast Guard phot0 by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2024 Date Posted: 03.31.2024 14:49 Photo ID: 8315120 VIRIN: 240330-G-LB555-1200 Resolution: 4000x2667 Size: 858.76 KB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unified Command begins salvage operations of Key Bridge Incident [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.