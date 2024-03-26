Unified Command begins salvage operations of Key Bridge incident

Barge cranes are shown near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on in the Patapsco River, in Baltimore, Maryland, March 30, 2024. The Key Bridge Response Unified Command priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and first responders, accountability of missing persons, safely restoring transportation infrastructure and commerce, protecting the environment, and supporting the investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)

Date Taken: 03.30.2024
Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US