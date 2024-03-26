U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal specialists assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, dump propellant for munitions disposal after a combined arms live-fire exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 8, 2024. Cobra Gold 2024 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our Allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.31.2024 05:53 Photo ID: 8315006 VIRIN: 240308-M-PO838-1195 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 930.25 KB Location: CHANTHABURI, TH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobra Gold 2024 - CALFEX [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.