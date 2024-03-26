Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 2024 - CALFEX [Image 3 of 5]

    Cobra Gold 2024 - CALFEX

    CHANTHABURI, THAILAND

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S., Republic of Korea, and Royal Thai Marines shoot, move, and communicate while mounted on light armored vehicles in a combined arms live-fire exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 8, 2024. Cobra Gold 2024 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our Allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 05:53
    Photo ID: 8315003
    VIRIN: 240308-M-PO838-1115
    Resolution: 6559x4375
    Size: 793.93 KB
    Location: CHANTHABURI, TH
