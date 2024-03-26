U.S. Marines assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines shoot crew-served weapons from a support by fire position during a combined arms live-fire exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 8, 2024. Cobra Gold 2024 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our Allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.31.2024 05:53 Photo ID: 8315002 VIRIN: 240308-M-PO838-1118 Resolution: 3315x2211 Size: 229.04 KB Location: CHANTHABURI, TH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobra Gold 2024 - CALFEX [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.