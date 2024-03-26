Cobra Gold 2024 - CALFEX

A Royal Thai Marine parachutes onto a landing zone while participating in a combined arms live-fire exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 8, 2024. Cobra Gold 2024 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our Allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|03.08.2024
|03.31.2024 05:53
|8315001
|240308-M-PO838-1109
|4706x3139
|331.31 KB
|CHANTHABURI, TH
|2
|0
