Key leaders from U.S. and Republic of India Armed Forces walk through medical tents during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH at Kakinada Beach, India, March 29, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2024 06:46
|Photo ID:
|8314997
|VIRIN:
|240329-M-HP224-1043
|Resolution:
|7349x4902
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|KAKINADA BEACH, AP, IN
|Hometown:
|KAKINADA, AP, IN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
