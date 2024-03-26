Republic of India service members assigned to 2nd Madras Regiment, 91st Infantry Brigade, hold security while distinguished visitors are escorted through bilateral training stations during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH at Kakinada Beach, India, March 29, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.31.2024 06:46 Photo ID: 8314995 VIRIN: 240329-M-HP224-1003 Resolution: 5531x3689 Size: 3.41 MB Location: KAKINADA BEACH, AP, IN Hometown: KAKINADA, AP, IN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.