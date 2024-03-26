Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 3 of 7]

    DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24

    KAKINADA BEACH, AP, INDIA

    03.29.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Republic of India Col. Viswanath Ayyappa, the commanding officer of 2nd Madras Regiment, 91st Infantry Brigade, leads a brief describing amphibious and humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations conducted at Kakinada Beach, India with U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and commander of troops aboard amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH, March 29, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 06:46
    Photo ID: 8314993
    VIRIN: 240329-M-EV477-1275
    Resolution: 6791x4527
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: KAKINADA BEACH, AP, IN
    Hometown: KAKINADA, AP, IN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Robert Nanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Madras
    15th MEU
    Army
    Key Leaders
    usmcnews
    TIGERTRIUMPH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT