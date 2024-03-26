Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 2 of 7]

    DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24

    KAKINADA BEACH, AP, INDIA

    03.29.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Baker, U.S. defense attaché to India, arrives at the Republic of India armed forces command operations center with Capt. Jeremy Carlson, chief of staff of Task Force 76/3 and Expeditionary Strike Group 7, for an overview of operations conducted during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH at Kakinada Beach, India, March 29, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 06:46
    Photo ID: 8314992
    VIRIN: 240329-M-EV477-1187
    Resolution: 3083x4625
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: KAKINADA BEACH, AP, IN
    Hometown: KAKINADA, AP, IN
    Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    Hometown: SHAFER, MN, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

