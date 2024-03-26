DVs Observe Bilateral Training at Tiger TRIUMPH 24

Distinguished visitors and key leaders receive a brief on amphibious and humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations conducted at Kakinada Beach, India during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH by U.S. and Republic of Indian Armed Forces, March 29, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

