240329-N-CV021-1121 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 29, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) in the Philippine Sea, March 29. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander Task Force (CTF 73), in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.31.2024 05:03 Photo ID: 8314990 VIRIN: 240329-N-CV021-1121 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 2.74 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Yukon in the Philippine Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.