    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Yukon in the Philippine Sea [Image 1 of 4]

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Yukon in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240329-N-CV021-1066 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 29, 2024) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Dakota Cavanh, from Santa Maria, California, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Joel Woodward, from Grand Junction, Colorado, right, shoot a line at Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, March 29. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 05:03
    Photo ID: 8314987
    VIRIN: 240329-N-CV021-1066
    Resolution: 6485x4323
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: GRAND JUNCTION, CO, US
    Hometown: SANTA MARIA, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Yukon in the Philippine Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 15
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

