Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Yukon in the Philippine Sea

240329-N-CV021-1066 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 29, 2024) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Dakota Cavanh, from Santa Maria, California, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Joel Woodward, from Grand Junction, Colorado, right, shoot a line at Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, March 29. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

