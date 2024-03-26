Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th Annual Reunion of Honor Ceremony

    79th Annual Reunion of Honor Ceremony

    JAPAN

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Garcia 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force color guard and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force color guard stand at parade rest during the Reunion of Honor ceremony on Iwo To, Japan, March 30, 2024. The 79th annual Reunion of Honor ceremony commemorates the veterans who fought for their respective countries on this hallowed ground; their battle has inspired future generations to value and maintain peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christian M. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 05:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    Japan
    Iwo Jima
    Iwo To
    Reunion of Honor
    III MEF

