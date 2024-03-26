Tiger TRIUMPH 24 Looks Towards the Future with the Closing Ceremony

U.S. Navy Capt. Michel Brandt, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), gives remarks during the closing ceremony of Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH aboard Somerset in Visakhapatnam, India, March 30, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

